Web Entrepreneur Launches ThePetParadiso.com, a Website Featuring Quality and Reliable Pet Supplies

Clinton, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2016 --Susan Salyer is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ThePetParadiso.com. The website offers a wide variety of pet supplies with a particular focus on aquariums, cat furniture, bird cages, rabbit, reptile, and small animal products, pet beds, and dog professional sports clothing. Salyer was inspired by the way that our pets are our sidekicks for life's ups and downs and are there to offer a ray of sunshine in the midst of a hectic day and to share in our best moments. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Salyer wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can treat their pets to the best comfort and pampering every day.



There are many excellent pet supplies featured within the merchandise of ThePetParadiso.com. The website carries items including dog supplies such as dog car seats for comfortable enjoyment of the view and dog feeding products for full meal enjoyment; cat furniture including bungalow cat trees with nap nestling areas and cat lounging towers; aquarium supplies such as aquarium kits and serenity aquariums with decorative background scenes; and more. In the future, Salyer plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Salyer regarding each and every transaction made on ThePetParadiso.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information on each one. The website features an attractive and easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find everything from an adorable NFL dog jersey to a rabbit playpen with lots of room for your rabbit to play.



To complement the main website, Salyer is also launching a blog located at http://www.ThePetParadisoBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to pet care in general such as the advantages of a car pet barrier, keeping your pet well-rested and stylish with designer pet beds, and using a pet car booster seat to let your pet enjoy the ride. Salyer hopes to give valuable tips and information on keeping your pet happy and healthy every day with quality supplies.



About ThePetParadiso.com

ThePetParadiso.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Susan Salyer.



Susan Salyer

http://www.ThePetParadiso.com

865-463-2224



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com