Web Entrepreneur Launches ThePrepCellar.com, a Website Offering Quality Emergency Food and Preparedness Supplies

Independence, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2015 --Debra Earley is pleased to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.ThePrepCellar.com. The website offers a wide range of survival food and products, as well as new products that are added regularly. These products include emergency food and water, such as Mountain House food and Mayday MREs, communication devices, generators, roadside emergency kits, pet survival kits, emergency shelter and warmth, personal safety items, first aid kits, and more.



Earley was inspired to start ThePrepCellar.com by her deep concern of the eminent threat of war, terrorist attacks, natural and unnatural disasters in this country. She wants to offer people the supplies they would need to increase their chances of survival. In the future, Earley will continue to offer new products that fit into the overall goal of preparedness.



Providing a website that offers a lot of great information on preparedness in addition to the emergency products is very important to Earley regarding ThePrepCellar.com. She will be offering information about current events to help people understand why there is a need for these products. She plans to offer information on tactical and medical training that could help people in an emergency. The site is user friendly and easy to navigate, even for the novice computer user. Customers can easily find what they are looking for within the well-organized categories of the site.



To complement the main website, Earley has recently launched a blog located at http://www.SurvivalPrepBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to emergency preparedness. Earley will be writing about why it is critically important to be prepared, what emergency food and supplies you may want or should have on hand, how much food and water to store, and information about the different preparedness products that are available. The purpose of the blog is to offer additional information to help customers make wise choices when it comes to their own preparedness.



