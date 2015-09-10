Web Entrepreneur Launches TheTopPetEssentials.com, a Website Selling Quality Pet Products

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/10/2015 --Deoni Waldon is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.TheTopPetEssentials.com. The website offers a broad assortment of pet products including cat and dog houses, litter boxes, dog crates, flea medication, dog toys, pet grooming products, food and water bowls, treats and bones, pet strollers, and training collars. Waldon was inspired to start her website by the way that she has seen others take care of their pets. She wanted to give pet owners a great place to go where they could find the items that they needed to spoil their pets and treat them like true members of the family.



There are many excellent pet products featured within the merchandise of TheTopPetEssentials.com. The website offers products including cat beds, dog teething toys, outdoor cat houses, pet strollers, small dog kennels, dog kennels, luxury dog beds, tennis balls for dogs, dog nail clippers, crate covers, dog training collars, Frontline flea medication, and much more. In the future, Waldon is planning to continue adding products including pet costumes and clothes for dogs. By continuing to add new products, she hopes to have customers return the website to look for new things that they might need for their pet.



Providing a great selection of products for customers to choose from is very important to Waldon regarding TheTopPetEssentials.com. The website offers a wide selection of products in each category with several different brands represented in each. If customers cannot find what they are looking for, they can email Waldon and request products that she should add to the website. She will then try to make these products available to customers as well.



In addition to the main website, Waldon is launching a blog located at http://www.TopPetEssentialsBlog.com



The blog will cover topics related to pets and pet ownership. Waldon will be talking about the different products that are offered within her main website, how these products can be used, the pet industry in general, how to take good care of your pet, how to be a responsible pet owner, and how to rehabilitate stray dogs. The purpose of the blog is to provide all kinds of useful information that pet owners might need.



About TheTopPetEssentials.com

TheTopPetEssentials.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Deoni Waldon.



Deoni Waldon

http://www.TheTopPetEssentials.com

702-274-1425



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com