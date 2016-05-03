Web Entrepreneur Launches TonsOfDealsDecor.com, a Website Featuring Quality Outdoor Decor

Wilmington, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2016 --James Price is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.TonsOfDealsDecor.com. The website offers a wide variety of outdoor decor with a particular focus on the refreshing outdoor fountains, unique garden decor, outdoor hammocks, and the large selection of outdoor furniture. Price was inspired by how a few pieces here and there can go a long way to make an outdoor space very inviting and comfortable. After learning about the health benefits of spending more time outside and how easy it is to create a personal paradise, Price wanted to help people get the products that they need to ensure their outdoor space is filled with beauty and relaxation.



There are many excellent outdoor decor products featured within the merchandise of TonsOfDealsDecor.com. The website carries items including outdoor fire pits, planters, hammock stands, water fountain accessories, fire pit log racks, storage benches, patio sets, lounge chairs, and more. In the future, Price plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Price regarding each and every transaction made on TonsOfDealsDecor.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of outdoor lifestyle products in a vibrant and easy-to-navigate layout. Each product has valuable information about it so customers can easily find the perfect addition to their patio, deck, or garden.



To complement the main website, Price is also launching a blog located at http://www.TonsOfDealsBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to outdoor decor in general such as enjoying outdoor breakfasts with bistro patio furniture, livening up your garden with decorative planters, and the elegance of rustic outdoor decor. Topics already covered include using antique planters for giving your home classic beauty and creating a garden theme. Price hopes to give people valuable tips and information on creating their garden paradise and enjoying their time outside to the fullest.



About TonsOfDealsDecor.com

TonsOfDealsDecor.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur James Price.



James Price

http://www.TonsOfDealsDecor.com

(910) 612-0562



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com