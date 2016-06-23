Web Entrepreneur Launches TopLuxuryDecor.com, a Website Featuring Stunning Home Accents for Less

Placentia, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2016 --June Cromwell is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.TopLuxuryDecor.com. The website offers a wide variety of stunning home accents for less with a particular focus on the contemporary baker's racks, classic upholstered accent chairs, and artsy and abstract wall decor pieces. Cromwell was inspired by the way that an antique tree lamp here and an outdoor wicker cocktail table there can go a long way in giving a space a dose of refreshment and creating just the right atmosphere. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Cromwell wanted to help others get the products that they would need to experience relaxation in their homes and enjoy each room fully.



There are many excellent home accents featured within the merchandise of TopLuxuryDecor.com. The website carries items including decorative wall mirrors, bathroom storage shelves and medicine cabinets, bedroom quilt and comforter sets, modern bookcases, outdoor benches and coffee tables, outdoor LED water fountains, computer desks, console tables, dining sets, and more. In the future, Cromwell plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Cromwell regarding each and every transaction made on TopLuxuryDecor.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of beautiful home accents in a variety of styles from modern to rustic. Whether a customer is looking to add an antique elegance to their outdoor space with an outdoor fountain or a modern touch to their living room with a stylish dining set, they can find top quality home decor at an affordable price on the website.



To complement the main website, Cromwell is also launching a blog located at http://www.DecorAndMoreBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to stylish home decor in general such as finding luxury home decor for the bedroom, adding organization to your bathroom with bathroom floor cabinets, and the convenience of having an entryway console table. Topics already covered include adding sophistication with a five-piece dining table set and relaxing in a living room accent chair after a long day at work. Cromwell hopes to give valuable tips and information on creating your most inviting space with the right accents.



About TopLuxuryDecor.com

TopLuxuryDecor.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur June Cromwell.



June Cromwell

http://www.TopLuxuryDecor.com

909-437-8422



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com