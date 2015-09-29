Web Entrepreneur Launches TrinketsAndTreasures.biz, a Website Offering Pet Products, Jewelry, and Metaphysical Items

Edmonton, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2015 --Diane Berry is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.TrinketsAndTreasures.biz. The website offers a wide selection of products including pet products, metaphysical items, fine jewelry, fragrances, and costume jewelry. Berry started her website as a place where customers could come to find a wide assortment of different items. She is offering items that she likes and knows about so that she can better help her customers when it comes to selecting different items that they might need.



There are many excellent products in each of the categories of the merchandise of TrinketsAndTreasures.biz. The website carries products including anointing oil, cat scratching products, crystal balls, chicken barns, 10K white gold chains, pet strollers, tarot cards, Dogtra training collars, ritual candles, engagement rings, scrying mirrors, Calvin Klein fragrances, herbal teas, dreamcatchers, and much more. In the future, Berry will consider adding new products as she finds ones that would fit into this website.



Providing an organized website that makes it easier for customers to find what they're looking for is very important to Berry regarding TrinketsAndTreasures.biz. The website offers a large number of items that would be impossible to look through if they weren't divided into categories. The different categories make it much easier for customers to find any items that they are looking for within the site. They can go right to the category that they are interested in to find related items. Customers also will be able to order items without worrying about high shipping costs, since all of the items are shipped for free within the Continental USA.



To complement the main website, Berry is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourTrinketNeeds.com



The blog will cover topics that relate to the products offered on the site. Berry will be writing about the products that she offers, their different qualities, and how these can be used. The purpose of the blog is for customers to find extra information about the different items that they might be interested in buying.



About TrinketsAndTreasures.biz

TrinketsAndTreasures.biz is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Diane Berry.



