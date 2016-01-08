Web Entrepreneur Launches TurboChargedGrandma.info, a Website Offering Parenting Guides

Lakeside, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2016 --Lynn Ciaravino is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.TurboChargedGrandma.info. The website offers a wide selection of parenting books to help parents learn how to talk to their kids, how to teach them different things, and how to be a parent in general. Ciaravino was inspired to start her website by the importance of parenting in general. She wanted to be able to give parents the information that they needed to parent their children in a way that is supportive and without yelling.



There are many excellent parenting resources featured within the merchandise of TurboChargedGrandma.info. The website offers books about permissive parenting style, real life parenting skills, effective child discipline, newborn parenting, parenting programs, and much more. In the future, Ciaravino plans to continue adding great new items and possibly toys that are safe and educational. By continuing to add new products to the website, she hopes to offer more items that parents can use to help them connect with their children



Providing a website with a lot of great parenting guides, is very important to Ciaravino. She selects books that are very valuable to parents. One of the excellent books available on the website is Turbocharged Grandma's Ultimate Parenting Tips by Ruthie Lawrence. This book is inexpensive and has a lot of great information that people might need to better parent their children. TurboChargedGrandma.info is built as a place that will provide parents with great resources without breaking their budget.



In addition to the main website, Ciaravino is launching a blog located at http://www.TurboChargedGrandmaBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to parenting. Ciaravino will be writing about child safety, awareness about where your children are and what they are doing, activities to do with your children that are educational and fun, and the importance of talking to your children. The goal of the blog is to provide further information about parenting to those who need it.



