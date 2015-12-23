Web Entrepreneur Launches VetsAndPTSD.com, a Website Offering Books About PTSD Treatment

Medford, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2015 --William Barbeau is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.VetsAndPTSD.com. The website is designed to offer important information to veterans who might need it including information about PTSD, phone numbers for local veteran centers, and much more. Barbeau was inspired to start his website by his own experiences as a veteran. He wanted to help veterans by offering information that he has learned over the years as well as resources to help them learn more about PTSD.



There are many excellent books available within the merchandise of VetsAndPTSD.com to provide veterans with the information that they need to learn about PTSD and possible treatment. The website offers products including books on how to overcome PTSD, books about how PTSD can affect lives, books about PTSD research, and much more. In the future, Barbeau plans to continue adding new products and information to his website. He hopes to continue offering more books that can benefit veterans and their family members.



Providing a wide range of information within his site in addition to the books that will be offered there is also important to Barbeau. VetsAndPTSD.com will not only be somewhere that veterans can come to find great books that they might want to read, but also a place where they can get information about PTSD, veteran benefits, and phone numbers to vet centers in their local area. Barbeau will later be adding a page for customers to contact him so that they can ask for additional information that is not already on the website.



In addition to the main website, Barbeau is also launching a blog located at http://www.HelpForVeteransBlog.com.



The blog will cover further information about veterans and veteran problems. Barbeau will be talking about references to clinics, problems with veterans' affairs, and information about PTSD in general. The goal of the blog is to provide veterans with further information that they can use in their lives.



