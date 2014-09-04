Web Entrepreneur Launches WalkerNowAndRollator.com, a Website Featuring Quality Mobility Aids

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --Jacquay Davis is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.WalkerNowAndRollator.com. The website features a wide selection of several types of mobility aids including knee walkers, rollators, canes, walkers, and electric scooters. Jacquay was inspired to start his website by his desire to help seniors get the most out of their lives. He wanted to make it so that seniors and disabled people would be able to have the freedom they needed to get out and enjoy the world. He knows that many seniors are looking for ways to look and feel younger and that these devices can help them get around like they did as a younger person.



There are many high quality mobility aids offered within the merchandise of WalkerNowAndRollator.com. The website carries items including Phoenix scooters, aluminum rollators, 3 wheel mobility scooters, Medline Deluxe rollators, folding walkers, rollators with seats, canes, knee walkers, and much more. In the future, Jacquay hopes to add some accessories for these devices such as ramps for scooters and attachments for walkers and rollators. By adding some of these accessories, he hopes to make it so customers can get the items that they need to make their mobility device a bit more helpful and easier to use.



Providing individualized customer care and service is extremely important to Jacquay in regards to ever transaction made on WalkerNowAndRollator.com. Customers will be able to get their questions answered promptly by someone who knows about these products. Since this is a small business, Jacquay will be able to offer a real concern for each individual customer and the situation that they are dealing with so that he can point them to the products that will be best for their needs or the needs of their loved ones.



To complement the main website, Jacquay will also be launching a blog located at http://www.WNRGo.com. The blog will focus on topics related to mobility and independence for the disabled. Jacquay will be writing about improving quality of life for seniors, how different products can be used for different situations, how seniors are valuable to society, and other information that relates to seniors and these products. The purpose of the website is to provide customers with the information that they need to make good purchasing decisions when it comes to choosing mobility aids.



