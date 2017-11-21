Web Entrepreneur Launches Website Offering Quality Fitness and Nutrition Products

Anchorage, AK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2017 --Heidi Sheldon is delighted to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.GoalsToFitness.com. The website offers a wide selection of items for overall health and fitness including quality health supplements, exercise equipment, and even online nutrition coaching. Sheldon was inspired to start her website by her own transformation. In 2014 she lost 35 pounds in six months. Since then, she has maintained her weight loss by developing healthy eating habits and continuing to exercise. She wanted to be able to share the information that helped her to lose weight so that others could live healthier lives as well.



There are many fantastic products and articles on GoalsToFitness.com that are perfect for helping anyone to start down the path for a healthier life. Customers shopping on the website will find a wide selection of top quality exercise equipment that is easy to use in your own home to make fitting exercise into your schedule that much easier. In addition to the products offered on the website, there is an area of the site where you can make an appointment for a free discovery session of nutrition coaching. This allows anyone who feels they may be interested in nutrition coaching to talk with Sheldon and see if the program she offers might work for them.



Getting the nutrition coaching offered on GoalsToFitness.com out to people who are looking for it is extremely important to Sheldon. Since she has been through the process of changing her life and making changes to her diet for long lasting healthy eating habits, Sheldon wants to share what worked for her with the rest of the world. Her goal is to help each client find their way to health by implementing simple changes that can last a lifetime.



To complement the main website, Sheldon is also launching a blog located at http://www.WellAndFitBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to healthy nutrition and exercise and the way that the combination of these two elements can lead to a healthier lifestyle. There will be blogs that focus specifically on different pieces of exercise equipment and the way these items can be used in the journey to live a healthier life.



