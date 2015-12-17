Web Entrepreneur Launches WhatYourHomeNeeds.info a Website Offering Information About Home Decoration

Brick, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2015 --Barbara Andersen is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.WhatYourHomeNeeds.info. The website offers wonderful tips and informative articles about home improvement, garden decoration, gardening, home decoration, garden landscaping, and much more. Andersen started the website because home decoration and gardening were topics that she knew a lot about. She wanted to be able to share her knowledge with all of the people who wanted to make minor changes and repairs to their homes and gardens as time went on.



There are many great articles filled with tips about home and garden decoration featured within WhatYourHomeNeeds.info. The website offers front lawn landscaping ideas, eco friendly decorating tips, living room interior decorating ideas, bathroom decorating tips, tips on gardening for beginners, ideas for decorating a studio apartment, and much more. There are also links on the website to a range of gardening and home decorating products such as rugs, furniture, garden tools that people can purchase for their homes. In the future, Andersen is planning to focus more of the articles on gardening as she works on her own garden.



Providing customers with a unique view of decorating the home and garden is very important to Andersen. She plans to add her own personality and sense of humor into the articles on the website so that customers are able to have fun while researching home decoration. Customers will be able to come to WhatYourHomeNeeds.info to find all kinds of great information to help them transform their space in small or more extensive ways.



In addition to the main website, Andersen is launching a blog located at http://www.AllYourHomeNeedsBlog.com.



The blog will cover a broad range of topics that will help customers to work on their homes. Andersen will be writing about gardening, home decoration, special products that can help with decorating, and unique ideas for decorating. She is hoping that customers will take the information that they find in the blog and change it slightly to make it perfect for their individual personalities. The goal of the blog is to give people a starting point where they can find inspiration to take back to the task of decorating their home or outdoor space.



About WhatYourHomeNeeds.info

WhatYourHomeNeeds.info is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Barbara Andersen.



Barbara Andersen

http://www.WhatYourHomeNeeds.info

732-840-1894



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com