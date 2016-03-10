Web Entrepreneur Launches WildMoonGiftEmporia.com, a Website Offering Quality Gifts from Paris, Texas

Paris, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --Glee Emmite is proud to announce the creation and launch of her website venture, http://www.WildMoonGiftEmporia.com. The website offers a wide selection of quality gift items including Paris, Texas souvenirs, tea accessories, jewelry, goat's milk products for skin care, specialty foods, and much more. Emmite started her website as a place where she could sell some of the items offered in her brick and mortar shop to a wider range of customers. The website offers some of the bestselling items from her store.



There are many excellent gift products featured within the merchandise of WildMoonGiftEmporia.com. The website carries products including grilling sauces, goat's milk soaps, rings, relishes, fashion reading glasses, dessert sauces, cross jewelry, tea accessories, lamb slippers, fashion watches, chutneys, and much more. In the future, Emmite will expand her jewelry section to include a better selection of custom made jewelry. She also plans to add souvenir gifts from Paris, Texas.



Providing an attractive website where customers can easily find a range of products that might interest them is very important to Emmite. The website was designed with a simple background and stunning pictures that can help customers better see the products that they are looking at. Customers looking through WildMoonGiftEmporia.com, can easily find products that they are looking for by selecting categories and subcategories that interest them the most.



To complement the main website, Emmite is also launching a blog located at http://www.WildMoonBlog.com.



The blog will cover topics that relate to the products offered on her website. She will be talking about the different items that are available, highlighting the features of each product, and explaining which products might make good gifts for friends and family members. The purpose of the blog is to give customers more information about the website and the products that are offered, to aid them in making better purchasing decisions.



WildMoonGiftEmporia.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Glee Emmite. Emmite is also associated with IrishAllOver.com, a website offering quality Irish products.



