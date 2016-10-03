Web Entrepreneur Launches WJGMercentile.com, a Website Featuring Quality Lifestyle Products

Ogden, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2016 --William Giovanniello is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.WJGMercentile.com. The website offers a wide variety of lifestyle products with a particular focus on home decor accents, refreshing garden decor, unique collectibles, fashion accessories, toys and games, and stylish indoor and outdoor furniture. Giovanniello was inspired by people's busy lives and the fact that they don't want the hassle of having to go from one store to another to find the everyday essentials they are looking for. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Giovanniello wanted to create a one-stop shop where customers can find everything from an elegant storage cabinet to a handy luggage set for their next trip.



There are many excellent lifestyle products featured within the merchandise of WJGMercentile.com. The website carries items including unique gift ideas such as expressions of love items; kitchen supplies such as bakeware and food storage products; home décor accents including tabletop fountains and decorative clocks; electronics such as Bluetooth speakers and laptop accessories; and more. In the future, Giovanniello plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Giovanniello regarding each and every transaction made on WJGMercentile.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich variety of products that includes everything from decorative items for the home and garden to products for having style and convenience when away from home. The website features an easy-to-navigate layout, so customers can quickly find everything from handy beach accessories to aromatherapy fragrances.



To complement the main website, Giovanniello is also launching a blog located at http://www.OneStopGiftShopBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to quality lifestyle essentials in general such as having a refreshing outdoor space with fairy water fountains, adding some style to your everyday look with women's fashion accessories, and making a room cozier with fine accent furniture. Giovanniello hopes to give valuable tips and information on having everyday convenience and style with quality products.



About WJGMercentile.com

WJGMercentile.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur William Giovanniello.



William Giovanniello

http://www.WJGMercentile.com

801-736-0999



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com