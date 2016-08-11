Web Entrepreneur Launches WorldwideHealthEssentials.com, a Website Featuring Quality Products for Healthy Living

Prosper, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2016 --John Sangiuolo is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.WorldwideHealthEssentials.com. The website offers a wide variety of products for healthy living including fitness apparel and equipment, health supplements, the latest fitness trackers, and super food books. Sangiuolo was inspired by his own health and fitness experiences, as he has been involved in physical fitness for thirty years and has been focused on health and wellness for ten years. His extensive health and fitness experience includes spending three years doing personal coaching for high school students and winning local and state championships in football and track and field. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Sangiuolo wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can have all of the benefits of staying physically fit and healthy for a lifetime.



There are many excellent health and fitness products featured within the merchandise of WorldwideHealthEssentials.com. The website carries items including cardio training items such as fitness ropes and pre workout supplements; fitness apparel including women's sports yoga pants and men's performance shorts; weight and dumbbell products including dumbbell training guides and muscle-building cookbooks; fitness trackers such as pedometers and Bluetooth fitness activity trackers; and more. In the future, Sangiuolo plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Sangiuolo regarding each and every transaction made on WorldwideHealthEssentials.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of products and valuable information that is based on his own firsthand experience with fitness and the products that provide the best results. The website features an easy-to-navigate and attractive layout so customer can quickly find everything from a stylish and comfortable shirt for the gym to a book on the best super foods they can use to support their weight loss efforts.



To complement the main website, Sangiuolo is also launching a blog located at http://www.HealthNeedsBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to health and fitness in general such as finding digestive health supplements, staying comfortable and stylish in ladies' fitness clothing, and the benefits of using a heart rate monitor. Sangiuolo hopes to give valuable tips and information on reaching you peak health and fitness with quality products.



