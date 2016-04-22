Web Entrepreneur Launches www.SandrasCraftingCorner.com, a Website Featuring Quality Craft Supplies

Holly Hill, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2016 --Sandra Wedderstrand is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.SandrasCraftingCorner.com. The website offers a wide variety craft supplies with a particular focus on products geared towards quilting and crocheting. Wedderstrand was inspired by her own experiences as a crafter, as she has done crafts since she was a little girl with her grandmother and experienced a true love of crafting. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Wedderstrand was excited to be able to give fellow crafters an endless assortment of quality craft products to choose from.



There are many excellent craft supplies featured within the merchandise of SandrasCraftingCorner.com. The website carries items including quilting, knitting, and crocheting supplies, children's crafts, beading supplies, scrapbooking supplies, and more. In the future, Wedderstrand plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. She is always adding new items to create a dynamic store that constantly changes to include an endless assortment of supplies. By regularly updating the merchandise, she hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Wedderstrand regarding each and every transaction made on SandrasCraftingCorner.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection in an attractive storefront with action screens that showcase her wonderful assortment of products. Her selection is based on her own firsthand experience with the products available on her website and her expertise in crafting. Wedderstrand wants customers to know that if they can't find a certain product, she would be more than willing to try to find what they are looking for if they contact her directly.



To complement the main website, Wedderstrand is also launching a blog located at http://www.TheCraftingCornerBlog.com. The blog will feature topics related to crafting and textiles in general such as the best cross stitch kits, embroidery kits, lightweight fabrics, sewing machine accessories, and useful knitting tools. Topics already covered include creating fun draperies with modern drapery fabrics and buying the right quilting fabrics. Wedderstrand hopes to give people useful tips and ideas for crafting projects that will make an impact in their homes and in their lives.



