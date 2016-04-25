Web Entrepreneur Launches www.TodaysScrapbooking.com, a Website Featuring Quality Scrapbooking Supplies and Services

Mountville, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2016 --R. Christopher Corley, Ph.D is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.TodaysScrapbooking.com. The website offers a wide variety of scrapbooking supplies and services with a particular focus on services geared towards scrapbooking and memory box classes for nursing homes. Corley was inspired by his wife, who was determined to put forth an enormous effort in order to make custom wedding invitations and save-the-dates for their wedding. After learning that many others would also rather have hand-made items to celebrate the important milestones in their life, Corley wanted to help other people get the products that they would need to ensure they can accomplish their do-it-yourself projects with ease and satisfaction.



Corley also had always felt awkward standing off to the side when visiting family in nursing homes and hospices and wanted to find a way to bridge the generational gaps between the senior population and the younger generation. He realized that memory boxes and memory scrapbooks are a wonderful tool to accomplish this goal. They allow young people to know and appreciate the role that their elders play in history and learn more about them. The therapeutic nature of scrapbooks and memory books for everyone involved was another compelling reason that drove Corley to bring TodaysScrapbooking.com to life.



There are many excellent scrapbooking supplies and services featured within the selection of TodaysScrapbooking.com. The website carries items including scrapbooking and memory boxes geared towards seniors and scrapbooking enthusiasts, memory scrapbooking to assist seniors with therapeutic ways to deal with Alzheimer's and Dementia, do-it-yourself and crafting products for wedding invitations and save-the-dates, and more. In the future, Corley plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include adult coloring books, seasonal die cutting products, and embossing items. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hope to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Corley regarding each and every transaction made on TodaysScrapbooking.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection for the scrapbooking enthusiast as well as therapeutic and caring personnel who are willing to go into nursing homes and show customers how to create memorable and creative projects on location.



To complement the main website, Corley is also launching a blog located at http://www.TodaysScrapbook.com. The blog will feature topics related to scrapbooking and crafting in general such as DIY crafts for weddings and save-the-dates, and helping senior communities preserve memories with festive cards and memory scrapbooks. Corley has information on all kinds of scrapbooking materials and helpful supplies for DIY projects. He hopes to give people tips on finding a creative outlet and experiencing the therapeutic benefits of scrapbooking.



