Web Entrepreneurs Launch SunriseCustomArts.com, a Website Featuring Quality Artwork and Custom Items

Naperville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2016 --Nelson Yoder and Jeanne Broussard are proud to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.SunriseCustomArts.com. The website offers a wide variety of artwork with particular focus on geological art of photomicrographs of petrographic thin sections of rocks presented on tempered glass which enhances the amazing colors. In addition, American Pueblo Indian watercolor painting prints that depict ceremonies and dances and more, custom stone framed mirrors, fused glass items, constructed stained & dichroic glass light displays, dichroic glass earrings, and custom Colombian jewelry boxes are just a few items to be featured online in the near future.



There are many excellent art pieces featured within the merchandise inventory of SunriseCustomArts.com. The selection will include custom stone framed mirrors with different types of natural colored, textured, and patterned stone. In addition, Birds of Paradise prints and other unique pieces of art will be showcased. Nelson Yoder is a consulting Geologist for the oil and gas industry and is a hobby artist in his own right at the brick-and-mortar Sunrise Custom Art's home office. With setbacks such as Hurricane Ike, which destroyed their office area and now with the depressed oil and gas industry and economy as it is, bringing beauty and inspiration to any home or office will be a positive step forward.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Yoder and Broussard regarding each and every transaction made through the SunriseCustomArts.com website. An easy-to-navigate layout of the website, information that explains the meaning behind featured prints, and email or phone conversations are available to ensure positive experiences. With this awesome website and their excellent customer service, a loyal customer base will be created.



A blog located at http://www.WildlifeArtsAndFigurinesBlog.com is also being launched to complement the main website. The blog will feature topics related to American Indian art inspired by the unique clothing that was made from animal hides and Indian customs. The blog will also cover geological art, and in general, review the beauty and color spectrum in all aspects of nature.



SunriseCustomArts.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneurs Nelson Yoder and Jeanne Broussard.



http://www.SunriseCustomArts.com

