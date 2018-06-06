Web Hosting Firm HostRider Quarterly Revenue Jumps 70% Percent in Indian Market

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2018 --One of India's best and award-winning digital marketing and web hosting firms, HostRider quarterly revenue witnessed a gigantic leap, increasing by up to 70%. According to the quarterly revenue report released by the firm, the 70% jump in revenues in the Indian market has proven to be extremely profitable for the web development company.



The CEO of the company was proud and pleased to release these statistics, stating that this would not have been possible without the individual contribution of all his team members. He also thanked his clients for choosing HostRider as their digital marketing agency for their businesses and said that it's because of HostRider high quality web hosting and digital marketing services that the quarterly revenues have been this high.



He further mentioned that he intends to take these numbers up by a notch in the next quarter, focusing on the overall growth of the company. He intends to do that by further improving the quality of the services offered by HostRider so that both new and existing companies entrust the responsibility of digital marketing and web hosting to this firm.



HostRider has been in the business of digital marketing and web-hosting for the last 11 years, offering a variety of services that can greatly boost a website's traffic and rake in maximum profits. The company has won several awards for the services it offers, which is a testament to its excellence.



In order to bring about quality SEO and digital marketing services, HostRider has partnered with a number of technology partners, including but not limited to SEO Moz, Amazon Web, Bing Ads, Google Cloud, Android Apps, Core Java, Microsoft, PhoneGap, PayPal and HTML5.



HostRider also offers multiple services that can tremendously boost the sales and the traffic of a website. Its array of services includes SSD hosting services, e-store designing, WordPress support, mobile app creation, SEO and digital marketing and more. The company offers multiple digital marketing packages at various affordable price points to suit the needs of all websites.



About HostRider

With 11 years of experience in digital marketing and web hosting, HostRider has helped more than 469 clients achieve their digital and SEO marketing goals. Based in New Delhi, the company offers a wide variety of services that focus on increasing the ROI and enhancing brand image of its clients. You can avail of HostRider services at any time to give your website the traffic boost it.