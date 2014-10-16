Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2014 --Webcreation.com.sg helps small businesses & SMEs increase online presence



One of Singapore’s best web design and development company, Webcreation, has announced its new affordable web design packages to help more businesses go online. The company’s spokesperson made this announcement earlier today.



A majority of small and medium sized businesses cannot afford the high price tags pegged on web design services. These companies have therefore remained marginalized, operating solely offline. This new move by Webcreation makes things easier and more affordable for all businesses – regardless of size.



“Our main goal is to help as many businesses in Singapore to go online. We intend to facilitate them by offering affordable web design and Internet marketing services. This way, all businesses will have a fair chance competing for clients and getting word out about their products and services”, said the company’s spokesperson.



The process of taking a business online involves a number of steps. These include keyword research, domain and hosting, web design and development and eventually, online marketing. Online marketing also covers a very wide spectrum, involving activities like social media marketing, search engine marketing (e.g. pay per click), and back linking. All these activities taken together may be overwhelming for a small company to undertake on their own.



Getting a company that can help with all these aspects of taking a business online is a welcome relief. It is even better if this one company offers these services at a pocket-friendly price. WebCreation seems to have taken this angle.



According to a leading online journal on web presence creation, most offline businesses do not even attempt to go online because ‘there is too much involved’. It involves the hiring of a web designer, followed by an SEO expert to optimize your website for the search engines. You then need to look for an expert Internet marketer to help develop custom online marketing campaigns. Besides the huge costs involved, this process on its own is very complicated for most. This is why having a single platform as created by Webcreation is such a welcome solution.



