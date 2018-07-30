Weber & Grahn Company Offers Tips for Maintaining Air Conditioning in Smithtown and Riverhead for Pet Owners

Hampton Bays, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2018 --Not all can understand that pet owners need to take extra care of their air conditioning units. Things are however different with companies like Weber & Grahn who understands the plight that ac owners with pets have to face if they overlook servicing or maintaining their ac units properly. This is a fact that those who have pets at home are likely to encounter issues with their ac units more than what others generally face. That is why they offer a 24/7 service so that ac owners can get in touch with them easily whenever they come across a problem. The company has been well-known for providing quick and hassle-free ac repair and maintenance service through their well-maintained fleet of service vans stocked with the most commonly used parts.



When it comes to catering to the issues of any air conditioning in Smithtown and Riverhead, the company puts to work nothing than the best technicians that they have. Their NATE Certified Service technicians all undergo continuous training and education throughout the year to keep up to date with the latest technology equipment and processes. These experienced professionals are EPA certified and able to perform warranty services and maintenance on a variety of makes and models. They will change the filters in case pet hair and dander build up block them. The technicians will also suggest in keeping the outside unit well guarded. At the same time, they will help secure all the electrical wires that are visible.



Even if Weber & Grahn did not install the equipment, as an authorized warranty service provider for most major manufacturers, they could handle all the warranty service and maintenance needs of their clients. The company also offers ventilation, refrigeration, Internet thermostats, geothermal in Southampton and Riverhead, ductless mini splits and more.



Call 631-728-1166 for more details.



About Weber & Grahn Company

Weber & Grahn Company offers a wide range of services related to air conditioning in Smithtown and Riverhead apart from gas heating, ventilation, ductless mini splits, refrigeration and more.