Weber & Grahn Offers Expert Heat Pump Repair Services in Riverhead and East Hampton, New York

Hampton Bays, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2025 --Heat pumps provide year-round comfort in homes, offering heating and cooling in a single system. Like any mechanical system, heat pumps can experience issues that require professional attention. Weber & Grahn specializes in the repair of all types of heat pumps, ensuring that the systems function efficiently and reliably for homeowners in Riverhead and East Hampton.



When a heat pump fails to heat or cool a home properly, it can be due to various issues, such as a malfunctioning thermostat, refrigerant leaks, or dirty coils. Weber & Grahn's experienced technicians quickly identify the root cause and provide necessary heat pump repair in Riverhead and East Hampton, New York to restore optimal performance.



If the heat pump makes unusual noises, such as buzzing, grinding, or clicking, it could indicate a mechanical problem. Loose components or failing parts may cause these sounds. The professionals at Weber & Grahn will thoroughly inspect the system and replace worn-out components, ensuring quiet and efficient operation.



A faulty defrost cycle can also cause heat pump failure. Heat pumps rely on a defrost cycle to remove ice buildup from the outdoor unit during cold weather. If the defrost cycle isn't functioning properly, it can reduce efficiency and potentially damage the system. Weber & Grahn's technicians are trained to diagnose and repair defrost cycle malfunctions, keeping the heat pump running smoothly.



The professionals at Weber & Grahn are just a call away. They also offer AC repair in East Hampton and Southampton, New York, geothermal systems, wine rooms, refrigeration and more.



