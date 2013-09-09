Webhosting UK Com (WHUK) Adds Two More Servers to Their Recently Revamped Range of Dedicated Servers

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2013 --After recently announcing its limited period summer discounts of up to 50% on its range of web hosting services, Webhosting UK Com Ltd (WHUK) added two more new dedicated servers to their range. With these additions, the company believes that the users would be able to choose between a wider range of options, based on their technical requirements and budget.



Ideal for SMBs, enterprises and large business organizations, WHUK’s range of managed dedicated servers are well known for faster response times and performance.



The i3-3220 (Dual Core) and E5-2430 (Dual - Hexa Core Server) servers are housed at WHUK’s Tier IV datacenter facility near London.



The i3-3220 is a highly capable dual core processor which can efficiently carry-out day-to-day functions required for a smooth website performance and email. It’s a dual-core Ivy Bridge CPU that runs at a maximum clock speed of 3.3GHz and has 3MB of Intel Smart Cache. Each physical core runs as two logical cores (hyper threading) ensuring increased level of performance when multitasking.



The E5-2400 series processors offer established and growing SMBs, small and large enterprises an easy path to achieve greater performance and reliability of an Intel Xeon processor E5 family-based platform. The Intel Xeon processor E5-2400 product family delivers up to 3x better performance and enables higher system densities compared to single socket server solutions.



When connected to a 100 Mbps port at WHUKs Tier IV datacenter, users can expect 100% uptime.



Following are the specifications of the two servers:

Server: i3-3220

CPU: Intel Core i3-3220, 3.3 GHz, 3 MB cache

Memory: 4-16 GB DDR3

HDD: 500 GB – 2x2 TB SATA

RAID: 1 (Optional)



Server: E5-2430

CPU: Dual - Hexa Core Xeon E5-2430, 2.25 GHz, 15 MB cache

Memory: 16-96 GB DDR3

HDD: 4x1 TB – 2x240 GB SSD + 2x300 GB SAS 15k rpm.

RAID: 10



Earlier this year in May, WHUK had also introduced three new Dedicated Servers with SSD and SAS Disk Technologies.



For more information about WHUK’s dedicated servers, click here.



About WHUK

Established in the year 2001, Webhosting.UK.Com (WHUK) Limited offers a wide array of value for money web hosting services including Linux/Windows Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Virtual Private Servers (VPS), Semi-Dedicated Servers, Dedicated Servers, SSL and Offsite Backup Solutions. 24x7x365 technical support is available and 99.95% uptime guarantee is offered as standard with their UK-based servers.



WHUK contacts

WebHosting UK Com Limited

Suite 1,

7 Commercial Street,

Morley,

Leeds,

West Yorkshire,

LS27 8HX

Phone: +44-191-303-8069

Fax: +44-207-692-7267

E-mail: sales ( @ ) webhosting dot uk dot com