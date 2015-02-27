Webhosting UK Launches MTvScan – A Powerful Malware Trojan Vulnerability Scanning Tool for Websites

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2015 --Webhosting UK, a web host in the UK since 2001, has unveiled its powerful website scanning tool, MTvScan. The company claims the product will provide a whole solution for website protection, guarding against widespread and complex threats such as SQL injections, XSS vulnerabilities and a range of other online threats faced by users today.



The host assures users about MTvScan that it can help to protect websites from a range of vulnerabilities that blight webmasters. Malicious attacks take place on a daily basis and can include Trojans, viruses, SQL injections and XSS vulnerabilities. Attacks against server-side software such as Joomla and Wordpress are also common. MTvScan is a whole solution that can offer protection against these and many more, says a representative from WHUK.



Robert King, Managing Director of Webhosting UK, explains, "Security vulnerabilities have proven to be very real existential threats for websites of all sizes and failure to protect a website adequately can put businesses at huge risk."



"MTvScan will protect your website from these threats and goes further than just scanning your web pages and server by checking your domain against RBLs in order to maintain the integrity of not just your domain, but your business too.", he adds further.



About The MTvScan Tool

The MTvScan tool is designed to be simple to use with a web-based interface that facilitates customers to schedule scans at a time that suits them, or to run a scan manually when a report is required imminently. Mr. King adds "the simplicity and flexibility of MTvScan means that scans can be scheduled at the user's convenience and as they take place remotely, they will never impede on the performance of a website". Once a scan has been completed, the report is then delivered via email so that there is no waiting around for the scan to complete.



Webhosting UK has put together a range of MTvScan packages so that protection is available for all website sizes and budgets. The Monthly and Fortnightly packages, priced at £2.99/month and £4.49/month inclusive of VAT, respectively, are the ideal option for small and medium websites. Large websites that receive large flows of traffic and online retailers will benefit from Weekly or even Daily scans and these packages are available from £8.99/month, inclusive of VAT. Customers can also expect complete flexibility as all services are provided with no contract.



You may visit the following link to know more about the product:

https://www.webhosting.uk.com/mtvscan.php