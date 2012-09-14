Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2012 --Data is growing – fast.



In fact, market research firm IDC estimated that the total volume of data created and replicated in 2009 was enough to fill a stack of DVDs reaching to the moon and back. They predict this volume to grow 44X over by 2020.



But a recent IBM / MIT Sloan Management Review survey of over 3,000 executives found that 60% of respondents collect more data than they can effectively use.



So how do you exploit that information to develop a deeper understanding of your business and your customers?



Register for this exclusive Webinar event - Big Data & BI Best Practices - to find out how.



When and How



There are three concise forty minute Webinars scheduled throughout Tuesday 2nd and Wednesday 3rd October for your convenience.



But seats are limited, so reserve yours now!



Register for a session now by clicking on a link below:



Webinar 1 (Best time for Americas)

Tues, Oct 2, 2012, 5:00PM – 5:40PM, New York EDT



Webinar 2 (Best time for Asia-Pacific)

Wed, Oct 3, 2012, 2:00PM – 2:40PM, Australian EST



Webinar 3 (Best time for Europe)

Wed, Oct 3, 2012, 10:00AM – 10:40AM, London BST (British Summer Time)



What you’ll learn...



- What Big Data means for you

- The best practices for analyzing and monetizing Big Data

- Tips for communicating insights attained from Big Data



This Webinar is ideal if…



- You want to act on more data and data types in shorter timeframes

- You want to understand the steps involved in achieving Big Data success – both front and back end

- You thought that taking action from Big Data was too costly



If you think that Big Data is concern for your organization, then this Webinar is a must.



Please note: After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining your chosen Webinar.



Following the Webinar, attendees will receive a copy of the presentation slides and a recording for on-demand viewing.



We look forward to seeing you there.



Best regards,



The teams at Yellowfin and Actian Vectorwise