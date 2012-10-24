Webinar Event: Embedded Business Intelligence Best Practices

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2012 --Global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor, Yellowfin, will host a series of embedded BI best practice Webinars throughout Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 November.



Register for a Webinar time



The upcoming Embedded BI Best Practices Webinar series will explore:



- The BI features required for embedding reporting and analytic capabilities into an existing software suite



- The features, processes and support required to take an integrated analytic module to market quickly and win new business with ease



- The strategies required to successfully introduce BI to existing customers and end-users in a way that stimulates interest, adoption and delivers value quickly



“It’s no secret that demand for reporting and analytics capabilities has spread across enterprise, and even customer-oriented, software throughout almost all major industries,” said Yellowfin CEO, Glen Rabie. “However, a degree of mystery and confusion still obscures the processes and features required to effectively and efficiently integrate analytical functionality into existing software applications.



“This Webinar will outline how to quickly enhance the value and salability of core product suites by adding an analytics module, whilst simultaneously avoiding stressful and common deployment, support and maintenance impediments.”



Rabie said that embedded BI produced a range of benefits for software vendors, including:



- Enhanced value and salability of core product(s)



- The ability to extend the reach of core product(s) into new market segments



- A source of competitive advantage compared to other industry specific software solutions



- Increased customer satisfaction



A March 2012 report by the Aberdeen Group, entitled Embedded BI: Boosting Analytical Adoption and Engagement, found that “adding value to existing software investments” was a major driver and outcome for software vendors incorporating reporting and analytics competences with core products.



There are three concise forty minute Webinars scheduled throughout Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 November.



Following the Webinar, attendees will receive a copy of the presentation slides and a recording for on-demand viewing.



To register for a session



About Yellowfin

Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) software vendor passionate about making BI easy. Yellowfin is headquartered and developed in Melbourne, Australia, offering a highly intuitive 100 percent Web-based reporting and analytics solution. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a leader in mobile, collaborative and embeddable BI as well as Location Intelligence and data visualization. For more information, visit http://www.yellowfinbi.com



For further media information, interviews, images or product demonstration, please contact:



Lachlan James, Communications Manager on +61 03 9090 0454, 0431 835 658 or lachlan.james@yellowfin.bi



For regular updates and news, follow Yellowfin on Twitter (@YellowfinBI), LinkedIn (Yellowfin Business Intelligence) or email pr@yellowfin.bi to subscribe to Yellowfin’s free e-newsletter.