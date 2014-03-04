Webinar on "The New Age of Consortia Business" by 'Travelnxt-Live' Forum

Pune, Maharashtra -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2014 --travelnxt-live forum will live-cast its 3rd webinar on Thursday, March 6 at 1:30 p.m. EST on the topic " The New Age of Travel Consortia" sponsored by tavisca, the webinar will be presented by travel technology evangelist & GM sales and marketing Kaustubh latkar and President Engineering Varun Jain.



“The New Age of Travel Consortia.” a 45 minute free webinar will share in-depth insights into how travel consortia can leverage technology to solve pressing challenges in creating continuous value for its member agencies.



In this 3rd episode in the series of webinars on “Deciphering Travel Technology” Kaustubh and Varun will share insights and examples of Technology & Marketing ideas to help consortia build lasting value for their members.



The webinar is scheduled on Thursday 6th March 2014 at 1:30 PM (EST)



“The New Age of Travel Consortia” is ideal for consortia managers, host agencies, home based agent networks and travel wholesalers.



The webinar is completely free and specifically covers how to:

- Quickly onboard new member agencies.

- Help member agencies in establishing an online identity.

- Provide tools for members to create their own USP and Niche.

- Build a value driven strategy in growing affiliate memberships.



“The New Age of Travel Consortia” highlights effective tips to help travel consortia businesses manage complex challenges of onboarding and retaining member agencies by using new approaches in travel technology.



The webinar will be held through GoToWebinar (System requirements: Windows7, Vista, XP or 2003 or Mac OS X 10.4.11 Tiger or newer Mac users). And will be recorded and published on our blog (blog(dot)tavisca(dot)com) following the event for those who cannot attend live.



About Tavicsa Solution

A travel technology solution provider that works with travel companies across the globe, to help them grow their online travel business.

tavisca’s core offering ‘travelnxt’ is a PCI PA DSS compliant booking platform that works across Air, Hotel, Car, Deals, Activity/Transfers and Insurance with a Strong Booking Engine, Static Package Builder and Inventory Management System. Annually, tavisca’s travel technology empowers more than a million online travel bookings globally.