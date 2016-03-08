Lexington, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2016 --Green Status Pro, Responsible Trade and Elm Sustainability Partners LLC, conflict minerals reporting industry experts, have announced that they will lead a limited number of webinars to assist compliance professionals prepare their corporate Conflict Minerals Disclosure. These webinars are being offered as just-in-time learning opportunities for corporations covered by Dodd-Frank Section 1502, the Conflict Minerals Rule, that are required to file their Disclosures with the SEC by May 31, 2016.



The webinar series, Prepare a Winning Conflict Minerals Disclosure, is the only educational event available to compliance professionals to review the lessons learned from 2015 filings and then as a group critique draft disclosures.



"The expectations for more comprehensive, transparent disclosures are much higher for 2016," stated John Logan, Green Status Pro. "Disclosures that do not provide the information required by a corporation's investors and customers as well as the SEC, NGOs, media and industry analysts will create unnecessary brand risk."



These webinars will be 2-hour, highly participatory sessions. To facilitate candid, lively discussion by all registrants the webinars will be hosted on GoToTraining and attendance will be limited to 25.



"Peer-to-Peer learning has driven the creation of best practices in all aspects of Conflict Minerals Reporting," added Responsible Trade's Mike Loch. "Attendees will learn from each other the most effective approaches to designing and implementing an effective Conflict Minerals Program which is the prerequisite to preparing a winning disclosure."



Four registrants will have their anonymized draft disclosures reviewed by the industry experts and peer attendees. They will obtain valuable insights into what improvements they should consider making and why.



"Preparing a solid Conflict Minerals Disclosure requires expertise that is generally costly to most compliance executives," Lawrence Heim, Elm Sustainability Partners, pointed out. "This webinar is intended for professionals seeking quick, cost effective benchmarking in preparing their CY2015 Conflict Minerals Disclosure."



Only four webinars are available for open registration. The dates are March 22 & 29; April 5 & 12.



Register at http://www.greenstatuspro.com/winning_disclosure_webinar



For more information, contact Rob Kasameyer at rob.kasameyer@greenstatuspro.com or call 617-262-1174.



About Responsible Trade LLC

Responsible Trade LLC supports entities wishing to implement practical due diligence when the products they produce contain any tin, tantalum, tungsten, or gold – the most commonly recognized conflict minerals. We provide support along the supply chain from the mine, to the brand company, and at all levels in between and across the globe. In addition to the compliance and audit aspect, the company also supports the development and implementation of systems that source from conflict affected and high risk areas and connects the supply chain actors to help provide assurance that these materials are truly responsibly sourced.



To learn more, please go to http://responsibletradellc.com/



About Elm Sustainability Partners LLC

Based in Connecticut, Elm Sustainability Partners LLC was created in 2012 to focus on sustainability services, including conflict minerals advisory and independent private sector audits (IPSAs). Our involvement in conflict minerals services began in 2010 as one of the original three audit firms selected by the Electronics Industry Citizenship Coalition (EICC) to conduct Conflict-Free Smelter audits. Since then we have grown into one of the world's most recognized conflict minerals experts and advise numerous Fortune 50, 250 and 500 companies.



For more information, visit http://www.elmsustainability.com/