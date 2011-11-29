Webmastat.com - a Dashboard for All Webmasters

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2011 --SITEIMPULSE - the operator of website-monitoring.com, watchyourfeed.com and more - has just published a beta version of a new on-line tool for webmasters.



Webmastat.com imports data for multiple websites from different sources, using their APIs. At the moment, the following data sources are supported: Alexa, Bing, Compete, Digg, Facebook, Google, SEOmoz, SemRush, Twitter, Website Monitoring, WordPress and Yahoo.



The dashboard is fully configurable. It displays values for a specified time period as well as mini-charts and indicates an increase or a decrease. Clicking a chosen value brings up a detailed history of the value and enables webmasters to compare two values in one chart.



Depending on a subscription option, Webmastat offers alerts feature, i.e. it provides users with email notifications when configured limits are reached or exceeded.



And last but not least, Webmastat is free for up to 3 websites.