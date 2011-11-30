Competition for Marketers and Webmasters With over $4,000 Worth of Prizes to Be Won

Warsaw, Poland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2011 --Brandon Line, a consultant specializing in Internet marketing, published an invitation on his blog to take part in an interesting competition.



The organizer managed to attract four sponsors that funded packages of online services they provide of a total value of over $4,000.



The sponsors are: DashThis, Webmastat, Website Monitoring and WatchYourFEED.



The competition winner receives prizes to the total value of almost $1,800.



What should you do to win? You just need to attract as many users to Brandon’s blog as possible using a link generated during your registration on the blog. You can include it on your own website in the form of a text link or a banner or promote it in social networking services.



It certainly pays to take part in the competition. If only because every participant receives a 20% discount on Webmastat and on Website Monitoring services.



The competition starts on 1 December and closes at the end of the year.



More information about the competition