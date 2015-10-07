web_services AMSOIL Dealer, LLC Launches Website Offering Quality Automobile Oil and Lubricants

Longmont, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/07/2015 --William E. Barth is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://WilliamBarth.ShopAMSOIL.com. The website offers quality car oil and lubricants including hydraulic oil, fuel additives, gear lube, oil filters, transmission fluid, and much more. William E. Barth decided to start the website because he wanted to offer customers high quality AMSOIL products that they could trust in their cars. His website is designed to offer a large selection of different lubricants for the different parts of a car.



There are many great quality car products featured within the merchandise of WilliamBarth.ShopAMSOIL.com. The website carries products including AMSOIL synthetic oil, spray car wax, power steering fluid, AMSOIL transmission fluid, brake fluids, AMSOIL motorcycle oil filters, cabin air filters, and much more. In the future, the website will continue to offer the latest products available from AMSOIL as the new products come out. This will allow customers to access the most up-to-date items that they might want for their car.



Providing a website that offers AMSOIL products that customers would not be able to get from any other company is important to William E. Barth regarding WilliamBarth.ShopAMSOIL.com. The website offers a special 25,000 mile AMSOIL motor oil that is 100% synthetic and can last a whole year without needing to be changed. There are no other oil manufacturers who offer an oil that is like this one so customers can only get this type of oil from AMSOIL.



In addition to the main website, William E. Barth is also launching a blog located at http://www.MotorOilBlog.com



The blog will focus on topics that relate to automobiles and the fluids that go in them. William E. Barth will be talking about the different products offered on his website, the different types of oils that are available, and the features of the different products. The goal of the blog is to provide some additional information to help customers find the products that are right for them.



About WilliamBarth.ShopAMSOIL.com

WilliamBarth.ShopAMSOIL.com, a division of web_services AMSOIL Dealer, LLC, is owned and operated by web entrepreneur, William E. Barth.



William E. Barth

http://WilliamBarth.ShopAMSOIL.com

303-358-3721



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com