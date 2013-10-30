Grant funders are invited to post their nonprofit support for Hurricane Sandy and other disaster victims through the free "Enter a Grant" GrantWatch.com portal.
West Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2013 --One year ago Hurricane Sandy whipped across the eastern coast of the United States and inland, taking with her beaches, boardwalks, businesses, and homes, and deposited rain, sea, and sand on roads and buildings. At the time, many government agencies, foundations, and corporations mobilized to provide grants and loans for those stricken. "The restoration is not completed," Libby Hikind, CEO and founder of GrantWatch.com notes. "There are many organizations, businesses, and individuals who are still desperately trying now, a year later, to recover from Sandy. In searching, we have found little grant money available at the present time."
Hikind encourages grant funders, who have the resources to assist the many Hurricane Sandy victims still suffering, to publicize their grants on the GrantWatch.com website.
Government agencies, foundations, and corporations that have grants to assist Super Storm Sandy's victims (and other funding categories) can post their funding opportunities (for free) through a dedicated portal on the GrantWatch.com home page. Funders Enter a New Grant ( http://www.grantwatch.com/grant_form.php ) by completing a short form.
Hikind recommends that grant funders and grant seekers think creatively when posting or searching for Sandy related grants. Funders with capacity building, housing, environment, social service, health and medical, education, operating support, and other grants should also consider it appropriate to list their grants in the disaster relief category. Grant seekers should consider all funding categories that might possibly be relevant to their situation and mission when searching for grants to help them recover from Sandy.
The following are examples of grants that are listed under a variety of different categories on GrantWatch.com, other than disaster relief, that would be appropriate for Sandy victims:
- Grants to USA Non-Profits for Social/Civic Services, Education, Arts, & Environment
- Grants to Pennsylvania & New Jersey Non-Profits for Education, Income, Health, & Basic Needs
- Grants to New York Municipalities & Non-Profits for Tree Planting & Other Urban Forestry Projects
- Grants to U.S. Non-Profits, State/Local Institutions for the Preservation of Cultural Collections
- Grants to USA & International Non-Profits for Preservation, Leadership, & Community Service
Libby Hikind also points out that government agencies and philanthropic organizations charged with assisting in the recovery efforts are now looking ahead to provide funding for projects that strengthen future disaster resiliency.
As such, she suggests that grant funders and grant seekers utilize GrantWatch.com as a resource for both posting through the Enter a New Grant portal or locating grants which increase capacity, educate the public on environmental and safety issues, improve infrastructure, disaster and emergency preparedness and other projects that help to improve the ability of communities and organizations to be better prepared for future disasters.
Grant seekers who have located grants to help in their recovery can go to GrantWriterTeam.com and request an experienced grant writer to help them apply for the monies they need and deserve. Professional grant writers complete their writer profile on GrantWriterTeam.com and bid on a multiple of grant writing projects.
Libby Hikind says: "Organizations and individuals should not be struggling to obtain funding in order to recover from Hurricane Sandy or any other disaster. Both GrantWatch.com and GrantWriterTeam.com are here to help connect grant funders with grant seekers so that everyone benefits."