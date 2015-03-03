Website Launched to Increase Golf Skills via Hypnosis and a Virtual Round on St. Andrews Old Course

St. Andrews, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2015 --What golfer wouldn't want to stand on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland and hear the "Thwack!" of the ball as it makes its way down the iconic green? Sounds like a dream right? Well now golfers can do just that while getting stellar golf coaching right from their living room. This is all thanks to an innovative site that marries virtual play with golf hypnosis. Founded by a clinical hypnotist and performance skills coach The Old Course Hypnotic Golf Holiday is the next best thing to being there. It's also the easiest, most cost effective way to take a golf holiday and get an education at the same time.



The brainchild of mental skills coach Stephen Ferguson, the virtual round on the Old Course alone captivates users. Upping the ante, the site incorporates the hypnotic 12 Steps to Great Golf system. Available only via the The Old Course Hypnotic Golf Holiday the proprietary hypnosis method teaches golfers how to use strategies and advantageous mindsets to improve their game. Powerfully using affirmations for each of the 12 steps, the system also comes with a 45 minute hypnosis session. This session is a viable resource that helps program the subconscious mind.



The creator of the Hypnosis Enhanced Accelerated Results Training (HEART) method, Ferguson said of the benefits of playing golf with hypnosis, "You can literally be hypnotized to have the experience of playing on the Old Course in St. Andrews. Golf hypnosis is transformative thanks to Direct Suggestion Hypnosis working in tandem with my HEART method. It's the easiest way to increase your golf skill so, when you sufficiently impress your golf buddies, you'll thank me."



The 12 Steps to Great Golf system also includes a 5-minute Trigger Hypnosis Tape. The audio tape can be used immediately before playing golf to trigger what's been learned during hypnosis.



