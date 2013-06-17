Website Offers Bloggers New Income Opportunity

Palm Coast, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/17/2013 --Internet entrepreneurs James L. Paris and Robert G. Yetman announced today the launch of their latest Internet property, InfoFaucet.com . The site is structured as an online lifestyle magazine and operates as a multi-blog platform. Paris and Yetman have already recruited 72 writers and have a goal of 400 by year end. "We have writers covering a wide variety of topic areas from dieting and health to computers and technology. With this vast array of fresh content being produced daily, we expect to quickly build a loyal following," said Paris from his Palm Coast office on Monday morning. InfoFaucet.com writers each pay a small monthly fee that covers the cost of operating the platform and training classes. Each writer keeps 100% of the profits from their own articles and retains 100% of the rights to their content. "There are a lot of platforms out there that will gladly take your content and offer you nothing for it. Our model allows writers to monetize their articles and keep 100% of the income. We don't know of anyone else in the industry offering an arrangement like this," added Paris.



About James L. Paris and Robert G. Yetman

Paris and Yetman already have a significant footprint on the Internet as editors of ChristianMoney.com and hosts of three podcasts and one live streaming talk show. Between the two of them, they have authored and contributed to more than 50 books on topics from business and marketing to investing.