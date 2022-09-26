Website.de, E-hosting.lu, Letzebuerg.net Merge with Luxhosting.com's Leading Cloud Hosting Network

Luxembourg, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --Luxhosting Networks Sàrl, a leading European web hosting provider, today announce that Website.de, E-hosting.lu and Letzebuerg.net brands, have consolidated services on its platform. The move aims to provide leading cloud hosting services one comprehensive platform. Clients do not need to perform any actions and their hosting and domains remain untouched. The merger will accelerate projected business plans and provide a phenomenal customer experience for Domain Name Registration and Cloud Hosting services.



The move solidifies LuxHosting's position as a leading site builder and colocation hosting provider. LuxHosting is part of Zonat Sàrl Hosting brands and is already a leading cloud hosting provider in Luxembourg. The Web Host offers a variety of services for start-ups as well as small and large businesses.



Following the merger, LuxHosting's CEO Fredrick Schiwek welcomed all the new clients to the consolidated platform. He explained that, "LuxHosting will effectively assist clients from Website.de, E-hosting.lu and Letzebuerg.net and help them achieve online success. These clients can now access even more powerful cloud solutions like Cloud Servers (VPS), more domain names and Office 365 that were unavailable on the previous brand."



What services to expect on LuxHosting?



LuxHosting is a renowned leader in providing first-class cloud hosting. They manage servers running from an underground facility with Tier4 standards in Luxembourg. New clients can expect the best resources, information and tools needed to manage their digital business from LuxHosting.



"With the consolidation, clients now have access to services like optimised dedicated server packages, Microsoft 365, Hosted Exchange and an SSL wizard. Clients can also obtain tailored cloud hosting services and enjoy free expert technical support from our on-site team in English, French, German, Polish and other EU languages," added Schiwek.



Advantages of using LuxHosting



Services on LuxHosting's cloud hosting platform enable businesses and people to thrive in the digital space. LuxHosting does not just offer high-performance hosting, it has high-end security features and high-quality infrastructure to boost the success of both small and large businesses.



Before the merger, Website.de, E-hosting.lu and Letzebuerg.net were strong web hosting platforms that enabled users to build an online presence. With the consolidation, clients receive more comprehensive website tools, resources and robust hosting solutions to achieve even greater success.



About LuxHosting

LuxHosting is a reference hosting provider in Europe. The cloud hosting provider operates in the heart of Europe in Luxembourg, placing the company strategically in a booming business hub. They pride themselves on providing reliable, responsive and flexible hosting solutions and services to complement the client's website and business needs.



Please visit Luxhosting.com for more information.