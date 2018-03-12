WebsiteHosting.com Launches to Take the Guesswork out of Finding a Reliable Website Hosting Company

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2018 --What webmaster hasn't been there? So excited to launch a great website, forum, blog, or e-commerce platform only to find that it crashes often, is sometimes slow to load, and has a less than straightforward hosting pricing structure. Welcome to the digital age. This is the place where a website hosting company's claim to fame may be as staged as its reviews and trumped up analytics. If only there were a place webmasters could cut to the chase. Enter, WebsiteHosting.com. They're the new sheriff in town that gives the actual growth rate, site rank, global rating, server location, and real number of hosted domains for over five thousand hosting companies worldwide. What's that? Did the Internet waters just get a whole lot clearer?



Never allowing a webmaster to take an ad at face value, WebsiteHosting.com rates website hosting companies by their merits not their marketing budget. Big names like GoDaddy, Wix, Google Cloud Platform, Wordpress, and Yahoo take the heat and stand up with lesser known hosting platforms with bigger results. For instance, who knew GoDaddy only has a 2% growth rate while Network Solutions is growing by leaps and bounds at 60%? Thanks to 24/7 big data analyzation WebsiteHosting.com did and, they're sharing the wealth.



Dmitry Nekrasov, owner and lead developer at WebsiteHosting.com, said of the research potential, "Many people don't realize that hosting companies employ unscrupulous affiliate websites that use fake reviews to drive revenue. Internet marketing strategies make it almost impossible to search for reviews for a hosting company without landing on those affiliate websites. That's where, unbeknownst to them, consumers read fake reviews, forged ratings, fragmentary speed and uptime results, and deceptive 'actual testing' analyses about the hosting site in question. This fake news dominates search engine ranking pages because the website hosting companies have spent thousands of dollars on search engine optimization. It's sad. We hope to change all that by showing information as it is. We're here to bring openness and transparency back to the hosting industry."



Assigning website hosting companies with a "Trust Score," the new research resource processes data for nearly 350 million domain names and almost 400 thousand customer reviews every single day. Based on this data, they draw charts and graphs for over 5,000 web hosts to expose their strengths and weaknesses with concise visuals. Consumers no longer have to shop for a web hosting company endlessly and guess about their true validity. WebsiteHosting.com equalizes the process.



In addition to being a big data tool that comprehensively keeps bloggers and webmasters in the know, WebsiteHosting.com has a FAQ page to inform about the methods and language this industry uses. Answers to questions like, "How do I find the best hosting plan?" and "How much does web hosting cost?" are on hand. It gives information on things like, shared hosting, reseller hosting, dedicated hosting, and VPS hosting as well.



For more information visit https://websitehosting.com and https://websitehosting.com/faq.



