WebSmart Announces IMPACT: AWAKEN Conference in Bali

Seminyak, Bali -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2016 --360-Business consulting agency WebSmart Group has partnered up with the luxurious W Hotel Bali in Seminyak to promote an exclusive personal development two-day conference, custom-built for both individual and professional transformation: Impact: Awaken immersive experience.



On the 29th and 30th of July, participants will enjoy a total of six practical workshops, in a multisensory experience that includes savouring high-vibrational foods and cold-pressed juices — all which will be served according to the content shown in each presentation. Participants will be encouraged to interact during the workshops, practising what they learn through mind-hack exercises and group activities. The venue is designed with special lighting and composed soundscape to further stimulate participants' senses.



This first conference, Impact: Awaken, powered by SmartMinds and Motel Mexicola, is part of a triphasic series that can be continued by the participants. The pilot event aims to provide professional enlightenment through personal growth techniques and deep awareness insight. Participants will begin to better understand human consciousness, also learn how to manage their energy levels, and uncover the intangibles of their everyday behaviours.



WebSmart will host the Impact events once a month in Indonesia. For its launch, however, participants can get a hold of a onetime offer, purchasing Impact: Awaken tickets for half of the original price, at a special rate of 1,000 USD per person.



Bookings can be done via ticketbase.com. Limited seats available.



About WebSmart Group

WebSmart helps businesses find innovative ways to grow through a deep insight on culture, leadership and marketing. With their knowledge-base brand SmartMinds, Websmart expands one's consciousness to focus on further developing a high-performance lifestyle and business culture through its most valuable assets: The People.