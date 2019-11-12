WeCare Tlc Adopts Bridges to Excellence Standards at Healthcare Centers Nationwide

Lake Mary, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2019 --We Care tlc, a leading workplace healthcare center operator, is adopting best practices, Bridges to Excellence standards, at all 53 healthcare centers nationwide, effective immediately. The company will share its own data with the program in order to ensure the highest level of care for its patients.



WeCare tlc already uses several metrics to provide transparent data to clients in order to maximize the effectiveness of healthcare spending at its healthcare centers. Now, the Bridges to Excellence standards will allow a third party to review and measure physician performance against national data for managing chronic conditions.



"Bridges to Excellence will help us ensure we are delivering the highest quality care to our patients in the most effective way possible," said Raegan Le Douaron, Chief of Business Acquisition for WeCare tlc. "We are the only workplace healthcare center operator to take these steps. This new partnership allows us to provide real data to show how our providers are taking all the steps needed to ensure the best outcomes for patients with chronic conditions."



WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data in order to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. Through this medical risk management, both corporate and clinical teams can monitor data in order to control quality, care and cost.



"Chronic conditions are among the costliest to treat. WeCare tlc operates differently from the traditional healthcare model, so its data will be useful in revealing additional insights into delivering better value to patients through quality improvement," said Greg Matthews, deputy director of Altarum's Center for Value in Health Care, which powers Bridges to Excellence.



WeCare tlc was founded 14 years ago in Lake Mary, Fla. as a healthcare risk management company. It has since expanded to include a broader and more effective approach to improve the overall health and wellness of employee populations.



WeCare tlc manages workplace health centers based on-site or as a collaboration between multiple companies nearby. Healthcare centers include primary care services, along with labs and medical dispensing. First-time visitors to each health center receive a 40-minute face-to-face meeting with their doctor and spend little time in the waiting room. WeCare tlc negotiates costs for outpatient procedures and other services to add further impact to health plan spending.



About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States through disrupting the typical model. WeCare tlc operates 53 healthcare centers in nine states and serves more than 100 clients. Health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data in order to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla. and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us 1-800-941-0644.