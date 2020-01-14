WeCare Tlc Celebrates 1 Millionth Patient Visit

Perrysburg, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2020 --Leading onsite and near-site workplace healthcare provider, WeCare tlc, recently celebrated its one millionth patient visit thanks in part to the Perrysburg Health & Wellness Center.



Perrysburg Health & Wellness Center serves employees of Perrysburg Schools, City of Perrysburg and Principle Business Enterprises. The three employers collaborate to make up the FrontPath Health Coalition.



Thousands of employees have visited the Perrysburg health center since it opened in March 2018.



WeCare tlc president, Raegan Le Douaron, said Perrysburg is a part of the trend where employers are partnering to reduce the cost of healthcare, all while improving wellness for their employees.



"Perrysburg Health & Wellness Center is a shining example of how we're working to change the wellbeing of communities across the country, '' Le Douaron said. "We are so happy Perrysburg played a key role in helping us meet our milestone – each of these visits is a step toward better health.''



The health center in Perrysburg is one of 53 currently operated by WeCare tlc around the country.



"This accomplishment is a testament to the compassion and dedication our employees have provided since day one," said Judy Garber, co-founder of WeCare tlc. "We will continue our goal of changing how healthcare is delivered in the United States, in order to provide millions more patients with that same level of care."



Since 2005, WeCare tlc has worked with companies or co-ops of employers to operate onsite or near-site advanced primary care centers.



Over the last 14 years, WeCare tlc has continued to evolve to deliver quality care at a cost-effective rate. Innovations include a recently expanded formulary to help alleviate specialty pharmacy costs and new diabetes protocols. Last fall, WeCare tlc adopted Bridges to Excellence standards in order to ensure the highest level of care for patients with chronic conditions.



"Healthcare is dynamic. We are regularly assessing the needs of the companies and patients we serve," said Le Douaron. "We thank our corporate partners and public/government institutions for their commitment to improving the overall health of their communities."



About WeCare tlc

WeCare tlc is a leader in onsite and near-site advanced primary care healthcare centers for employers. The company is on a mission to change how healthcare is delivered in the United States through disrupting the typical model. WeCare tlc operates 53 healthcare centers in nine states and serves more than 100 clients. Health centers are available to individual employers or can be created through a cooperative effort of multiple companies. Healthcare services include primary care, chronic care management, laboratory testing, medication dispensing and negotiation for outpatient procedures. WeCare tlc has developed systems that streamline claims data, which is coupled with health center data in order to clarify how healthcare dollars are spent. The company has adopted best practices to mitigate medical risks. WeCare tlc was founded in 2005 in Lake Mary, Fla. and now has more than 200 employees nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.wecaretlc.com or call us 1-800-941-0644.



