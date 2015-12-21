Wedding Industry Awards North East Wedding Special Touches Winner

Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2015 --Wedding Venue Lighting are extremely proud to announce that they have been named the North East of England Regional Winners of The Prestigious 2016 Wedding Industry Awards. http://www.the-wedding-industry-awards.co.uk/2016/north-east



This represents direct recognition from our past clients as the best wedding special touches in the North East Of England. We managed to secured one of the 24 titles handed out at the major North East awards ceremony.



We will now go forward to the national finals held in London on January 14, 2016.



Matt Butcher, Wedding Venue Lightings owner, said: "We are ecstatic to receive such a prestigious award and I'm incredibly proud of the team behind me and all the hard work to make each individual wedding such a memorable day and winning an award like this is recognition of their hard work, long hours and often working through the night to ensure each and every one of our couples received the ultimate WOW factor on their special day."



About Wedding Venue Lighting

Wedding Venue Lighting is located in Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire and provide our décor lighting and dance floor hire services throughout Yorkshire and beyond, to many prestigious hotels, stately homes and marquees. We are recommended suppliers at some of the area's leading venues such as, Waterton Park Hotel, Denton Hall, Marriot Hotels, National Railway Museum, Weetwood Hall and many more.



Our work this year alone has featured on BBC Don't Tell The Bride, CBBC Marrying Mum & Dad and the soon to be aired on 1st January 2016 David Walliams' book Billionaire Boy. As well as previously featuring on Jet2 Television Advert, Coronation Street, Hollyoaks and many more.



Kelly Knight, Wedding Venue Lightings Sales And Marketing Executive, added: "Since joining the company, I have seen a massive increase in demand for our services and working closely with many leading hotels and venues I have managed to secure a better working relationship with a number of excellent Yorkshire Venues as recommended suppliers who help to make our weddings what they are.



We cannot wait for the national finals now in January, as we get to compete against some of the country's best wedding suppliers. And who knows? We may be lucky enough to collect another award!"



Wedding Venue Lighting can be seen at I Do Magazine's Wedding Exhibition's in Leeds, Doncaster & Sheffield as well as exhibiting at The National Wedding Show in Manchester, and many of the area's leading hotel wedding fairs.



