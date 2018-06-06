Wedding Mobile Theme for Android and Apple App Store

Cape Coral, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2018 --Finding the perfect theme for a wedding mobile app is probably one of the hardest tasks businesses have to undertake. Considering today's competitive atmosphere, the design provided by theme has to be beautiful and classy at the same time as well as customizable and user friendly. Fortunately, HostRider provides a wedding mobile theme that fulfils every single criteria that online wedding businesses need.



HostRider, one of the world's most renowned web hosting and digital marketing firms, also dabbles into the sphere of website designing and mobile app creation. Therefore, they have the necessary framework to create a beautiful, material wedding mobile template for both Android and Apple app stores that are highly fluid and customizable.



The downloadable wedding mobile theme is very easy to use and is supported on most web browsers as well such as Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Edge and more. Besides, it comes preloaded with a useful menu that covers profile, photos, profiles matched etc., making it the perfect template for matchmaking apps.



It features a completely responsive design that it is compatible with all modern smartphones and comes with adjustable display settings to suit all display sizes. There's also a shopping cart icon so that businesses also have the option to sell wedding-specific goods online if they wish to.



This wedding mobile template for Android and Apple is also compatible with both Cordova and PhoneGap, making it highly easy to use. It is based on Framework7, which means users get a host of great and useful features right off the bat.



HostRider provides 24x7 support for its wedding mobile theme, entertaining all kinds of queries and even providing a complete walkthrough on how to use this template. This template can be downloaded right. HostRider also provides tons of other templates and can even assist online businesses with e-store and website creation among other things.



