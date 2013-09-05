Central PA Wedding Photographer Announces Winner of Engagement Photography Contest

York, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/05/2013 --Wedding photographer, Brian Shoff, began his engagement photo contest on August 1, 2013. Over 150 entries were received with a single winner, Joni Miller, announced September 1.



"When we notified Joni, her response was, 'Thank you soooooooo much!!!'" said Brian, owner of Brian Shoff Photography. "It's nice to know someone cares about what Katie and I are doing."



"September's giveaway is called the 3-2-1 Wedding Photography Giveaway," said Brian. "The giveaway offers three (3) $125 prizes, two (2) $250 prizes and one (1) grand prize of $500 toward any Brian Shoff Photography wedding packages."



Winners will be announced October 1 at 12pm EST on the Brian Shoff Photography Facebook page. For giveaway entry details, visit http://giveaway.brianshoff.com.



About Brian Shoff Photography

Brian Shoff Photography, based in York / Lancaster / Harrisburg PA, is a leading provider of portrait, wedding and event photography for Central Pennsylvania. Brian Shoff is partners with bridal makeup artist Mary "Katie" Engle, to provide one-of-a-kind photo giveaways.