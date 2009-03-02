Wedding Providers Get Green Certification Programs and Online Directory

Pleasant Hill, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2009 -- Fun Photo Guys, a well recognized Certified Green Business, today announced the launch of the first green certifications just for wedding providers. It will initially include six specialty-specific programs for Caterers, Florists, Jewelers, Photographers, Videographers, and Wedding Planners. Targeted at wedding professionals who want to be recognized and certified as being green, the new programs focus on helping wedding providers evolve into green businesses. The programs address several key components of being a green business, energy conservation, water conservation, waste reduction, chemical management, pollution prevention, purchasing practices, social responsibility, education, community involvement and other specialty-specific criteria. The certifications will help to raise the bar for wedding providers.



Along with the certification programs will launch a new website, http://www.GreenWeddingProviders.com. The new Green Wedding Providers Directory will be a resource for eco-conscious couples getting married to use to locate local green wedding providers. The new certifications and website are now online. Additional content and new features are expected to be released over the next few months.



Designed to become an industry standard, the program will go beyond basic environmental compliance and will require applicants to undergo a thorough background check to ensure there is no greenwashing involved. Applicants who pass the review process will be granted the honor of becoming a Certified Green Wedding Provider and will be able to display a specialty-specific logo prominently on their website and marketing materials.



About Fun Photo Guys

Fun Photo Guys provides professional photography services for Weddings, Engagements, Special Events. Fun Photo Guys has portable studio equipment that can be used for on-location portraits, head shots, group shots, and prom-style photos. The company provides High-Resolution Digital Images to their clients over the Internet.



More information is available at http://www.FunPhotoGuys.com/Green.htm.



Fun Photo Guys has certifications from Green America, GenGreen Life, The Bay Area Green Business Program, and is a member of the Sustainable Business Alliance and Green Chamber of Commerce. Fun Photo Guys® was recognized by StartupNation.com as the Greenest Home-Based Business in the 2008 Home-Based 100 Competition.



Copyright © 2009 Fun Photo Guys, All Rights Reserved.

Fun Photo Guys® is a Registerd Service Mark.



Green Wedding Providers and Certified Green Wedding Provider are Service Marks of Fun Photo Guys®.

