Weedsport Speedway and HBR Join Champion Oil - Stirling Lubricants Team

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/03/2019 --Stirling's Scott Baubie said, "We're excited to be a major sponsor of the series of six Modified events to be held at Weedsport Speedway. Champion Oil will also be a title sponsor at the Weedsport's new Go-Kart track, which opened on July 3rd this past year. "



HBR drivers Jimmy Phelps and Max McLaughlin will both use Champion Racing oil products this coming season when they compete in the big-block Modified competition on the Super Dirt-car series on Friday's at New York's Brewerton Speedway.



McLaughlin finished third in the SDS standings last year, while Phelps won the Brewerton title. If McLaughlin lands a deal to compete in NASCAR's Truck Series, former World of Outlaw Sprint car Champion Dave Blaney is expected to be his replacement driver.



Baubie also said, "Stirling Lubricants is a 100-year-old company that loves to help racers and speedways by sponsoring events. "Along with Weedsport, Stirling provides track support for Ransomville and Genesse Speedways.



Both Baubie and Steve Stirling, owner and president of Stirling Lubricants, are lifelong race fans. Along with other involvement, they also sponsor six Kart teams and one Micro Sprint effort. Stirling took on the Champion line in July of 2017 and has quickly become one of Champion's largest distributors.



Champion Oil is also a major sponsor of the Central PA Sprint Car Series and Pennsylvania's Williams Grove Speedway. Champion is the title sponsor of both the Summer Nationals in July and the year-end National Open in September.



Champion Racing Motor Oils contain Champion's proprietary thermal viscosity stabilizer, special lubricity modifiers, and a premium level of anti-wear additives, which includes a high quantity of ZDDP. These additives are proven to meet the lubrication demands of competition engines, create a tough film strength, which controls wear and provides more horsepower and torque in dynamometer testing. Champion Racing Oils are suitable for use in all competition and race engines especially those using flat tappet and/or roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championbrands.com