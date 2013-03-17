Week Ahead, Stocks at Breakout: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL), the Western Union Company (WU)

Bridgewater, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2013 --The StockConsultant stock screener has found the following strong stocks at breakout: Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL), and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).



Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) founded in 1904 is a company that operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services through its banking and subsidiaries in the United States and international markets. BAC over the past two and one half months has consolidated between the 11 to 12 price levels. The stock just recently confirmed a new yearly high breakout above 12.35 under very high volume.



Full BAC report with stock charts and analysis



Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) founded in 1980 is an oil and gas company, engaged in acquisition and exploration of crude oil, and natural gas. WLL stock price has been steadily rising and has revisited the previous high above 50 from six months ago. Throughout March the stock has been under good accumulation and is approaching the breakout price of 52.21.



Full WLL report with stock charts and analysis



The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) founded in 1851 is a company that specializes global money movement and payment services allowing people and businesses to send money and make payments around the world. WU over the past four and one half months has been held below 14.88, the gap bottom edge price. Recently the stock is making a second attempt to breakout above 14.88 and into the large gap above.



Full WU report with stock charts and analysis



StockConsultant.com provides automated stock consulting and advanced screener on over 6000 US equities. Each detailed stock report contains easy to use technical analysis indicators, charts, and news to fine tune stock entry and exit price levels.



Disclosure

StockConsultant.com and its employees are not registered investment advisors and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Please check with a registered investment advisor before making any investment decisions.



For our full disclaimer please visit: http://www.stockconsultant.com/disclaimerpage.html