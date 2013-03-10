Week Ahead, Stocks at Support: Caterpillar (CAT), 3d Systems (DDD), Ebay (EBAY), F5 Networks (FFIV)

Bridgewater, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2013 --With the markets and most stocks hitting new highs we did a search to find solid company's currently at strong support with some wiggle room to move higher. What our search found was stocks Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), 3d Systems (NYSE: DDD), Ebay (NASDAQ: EBAY), and F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV).



Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) founded in 1925 is a company specializing in the manufacturing of construction & mining equipment, engines, turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. CAT over the past month has pulled back to 90, a strong triple support price area. The stock currently has an upside price target T1 of 97.84 with an excellent profit/loss ratio of 4.8:1.



3d Systems (NYSE:DDD) founded in 1986 is a company that develops, manufactures and markets worldwide 3D printing, scanning and software tools. DDD over the past 2 months has had three pullbacks with the latest pullback coming to rest on strong double support in the 33 to 34 price area. The stock currently has a price target T1 of 39.82 with a good profit/loss ratio of 3.7:1.



Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY) founded in 1995 is a company that provides online market places for the sale of goods and services as well as online payment solutions. Ebay over the past month has pulled back to strong triple support in the 53 price area. On Friday the stock held support with volume 30% higher than typical volume and currently has an upside price target T1 of 56.73 with a good profit/loss ratio of 3.2:1.



F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) founded in 1996 is a company that provides products and services to manage Internet traffic worldwide. FFIV over the past two months has had two pullbacks and now sits on strong triple support in the 93 price area. The stock currently has an upside price target T1 of 102.28 with an excellent profit/loss ratio of 4:1.



