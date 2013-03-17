Week Ahead, Stocks at Support: Molycorp Inc (MCP), Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (RAX), Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (TSL)

Bridgewater, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2013 --The StockConsultant stock screener has found the following stocks at support: Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (NYSE:RAX) and Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (NYSE:TSL).



Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP) founded in 2008 is a company that produces rare earth products, including oxides, metals, alloys and magnets. MCP stock price over the past six months has ranged from a high of 11.9 down to a low of 5.9 area. The stock recently has started to show increasing accumulation and is sitting near its low which is also labeled as strong triple support.



Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (NYSE:RAX) founded in 1998 is a company that provides computer server hardware systems for managed hosting solutions. RAX stock price over the past two months has been in a deep decline dropping from a highs near 79 to recently the 50 area. The stock is currently oversold and has recently had intense accumulation appear below the 50 price level setting up support in this area.



Trina Solar Limited (ADR) (TSL) founded in 1997 is headquartered in Changzhou, China and specializes in the manufacture and sale of integrated solar-powered products. TSL has recently pulled back from a huge rally off multi-year lows that many solar companies have recently enjoyed. The stock after pulling back for the past two months now sits on strong triple+ support in the 4 price area.



