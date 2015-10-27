WeeTect Announces a 17% Discount on Wholesale Prices for the Universal Anti-Fog Visor Inserts

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2015 --WeeTect has announced that they will offer a 17% discount on their wholesale prices for their universal anti-fog visor inserts. This comes a day after the company had also extended the deadline for recruiting the anti-fog visor insert distributors.



"We would wish to thank companies that are interested in being part of our team by reducing their initial cost of investment," said Taylors Lei. "We believe that the 17% off, plus the training that we intend to offer will be a major boost to their investment as we want them to thrive in their business."



WeeTech has been playing an integral role in their partners' success. This was evident when the company first produced face shields, auto darkening helmets, tint films and mirrors. This makes the months of November and December the best time to begin investing in the anti-fog visor inserts.



The anti-fog visor inserts specifications



This product is available in a wide range of configurations with the following key specifications:



1.The thickness varies between 1mm and 0.125mm

2.The width varies between 930mm and 915mm

3.The length range between 400,000mm and 1,830mm



These are all optical grade anti-fog visor inserts. In addition to these, the visors have been tested to meet the following quality criteria: ECE 22.05, ASTM D 1003, ECE 324.These international standards define the optical, mechanical, physical and thermal properties of these visor inserts.



The other vital properties of this motorcycle accessory include:



1.The cost effectiveness - virtually no maintenance cost

2.Easy installation or changing the visor insert

3.Universal version - they can fit in all helmet face shields

4.Better optical performance with low image distortion

5.Enhanced fog and abrasion resistance

6.They block 99.9% harmful UV radiation.



The WeeTect's anti-fog visor inserts can be customized to a desired shape, size and tint. This will depend on the specific requirements of the end users. This has been possible through the state-of-the art testing facility.



The future of the WeeTect's anti-fog visor insert technology



This company has continued to prove its ability to provide motorcyclists with products that offer the best anti-fogging solution. The company is improving the performance of the moisture-absorbing plastic that acts as the primary material used to manufacture the inserts. The silicone seal improves the visor insert's performance by making it air tight. The modern motorcycle helmets have eccentric pins used to increase/decrease the tension on the Pinlock.



WeeTect has continued to grow despite the stiff competition in the anti-fog visor technology. Through innovations and technological advancements, the company been able to expand its domestic market by about 33% and the international market by about 67%.



About WeeTect

WeeTect Material Limited's mother company WS plastic lens has been in this industry since 1993, the company has ventured in quite a number of industrial applications. By 1998, they had delivered their first 1 million visors besides investing $3 million for a military face shield. In 2005, the company supplied a number of pilot visor equipment for the Chinese government. This company has registered significant growth over the past few years and it's still growing.