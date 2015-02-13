Hamilton, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2015 --The term innovation may be a trendy buzzword, but its core meaning - to reinvent, to rethink, to evolve – will always be at the heart of great companies that do great things.



Xerox knows innovation because the company basically invented its principles. The technology revolution, spawned by Xerox and others decades ago, has provided a fertile landscape from which other like-minded companies have grown. One such company is Weever Apps – a mobile solutions company that embraces the principles of innovation.



Specializing in Mobile-First Actionable Data (M-FAD), Weever Apps works with clients globally to help streamline workflows through mobile technologies. At the heart of M-FAD solutions is the mobile experience – apps designed to collect data from the field and provide frontline staff with the right information at the right time.



Document management is a big job, and it's getting bigger. Xerox develops strategic partnerships with specialized experts to provide the world's most comprehensive array of workflow solutions.



The Xerox Business Innovation Partner program is a world-class, global initiative that connects some of the brightest companies from around the world in an effort to create solutions that extend the functionality of Xerox products and services.



"The partnership is a natural one," adds Steve McBride, CEO, Weever Apps. "Both companies embrace the spirit of collaboration and integration. Weever Apps' technology is built to integrate seamlessly with business software platforms, including Xerox DocuShare."



Xerox and Weever Apps also share an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. "We both work with customers through a consultative approach designed to understand client's unique business challenges and develop cost-effective solutions to overcome them," says McBride.



Xerox will greatly expand Weever App's reach through its extensive coast-to-coast world-class sales network. "Xerox has built an exceptional reputation in the business world by implementing document solutions for their customers. We are excited to align our solutions, with their customers challenges," says McBride.



Through this partnership, Xerox will expand its mobile solutions and mobile app development capabilities. As customers are realizing the benefits that a mobile solution can offer, Xerox is poised to deliver.



"This new partnership will help us to deliver innovative and relevant mobile solutions to our customers, so they can optimize their document and workflow processes," says Charles Chang, General Manager, Business Partner Alliance and Solutions, Xerox Canada.



"The great thing about going mobile is that our customers can realize dramatic benefits without being forced to reinvent how they do business," says McBride. "Mobile solutions can simply replace manual data entry methods by collecting the same information on a phone or tablet instead of a paper form".



Besides cost and efficiency benefits, digital data collection offers many advantages over paper form collection:



Facilitate dynamic 2-way workflow process between office administrators and field workers.



Collect pictures and e-signature approvals.



Work with customers in real-time to create estimates using up-to-date price lists and catalogues.



Geo-locate staff or equipment at any time.



Mobile-First Actionable Data (M-FAD) solutions deliver meaningful data to decision makers. From day-to-day project details to C-level strategic directives, in order to be actionable, data must be accessible, relevant and timely. M-FAD solutions make relevant data available and accessible quickly through effective data management and integration with other business systems, including Xerox DocuShare.



For more information visit weeverapps.com. To contact directly, email hello@weeverapps.com

or call 800-299-0623.



About Weever Apps

Weever Apps is an innovative mobile solutions firm headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Weever Apps specializes in Mobile-First Actionable Data solutions that use mobile apps, data management and integrations to dramatically streamline workflows and communications. Weever Apps uses a consultative process to understand client challenges and design unique, cost-efficient solutions that overcome them.