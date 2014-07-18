Weever Apps Helps Canadian Football League Players Association Save Time and Money with Mobile Forms

Hamilton, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2014 --The mobile forms app market is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world today because companies are realizing the inherent advantages of converting their paper forms to mobile forms. Keeping up with that trend can be a daunting task for many firms. Fortunately, business owners can now get up to speed quickly and affordably with the help of Weever Apps.



By helping clients to evolve from paperwork to mobile forms, Weever Apps can build productivity, accelerate “quote to cash” timelines and reduce errors - including the headaches they cause. Mobile Forms allow employees to enter information into a form using any mobile device and, because they are using a tablet instead of paper, they can add pictures, GPS locations, contact dispatch and more…



According to Steve McBride, co-founder and CEO of Weever Apps, businesses can experience many immediate benefits by switching to Weever Apps’ mobile forms. “In many cases, clients are simply looking for digitized versions of their paper forms,” he explains. “We like to think of that as an evolution rather than a revolution. You don’t always have to reinvent the wheel to realize exceptional business results. We like to think of our solution as the simplest-to-use on the market.”



Increased real-time data accuracy was particularly noticeable in one assignment Weever Apps put together for the Canadian Football League Players’ Association. Weever Apps developed an app for them that enabled players to use mobile forms to sign up with the league and arrange things like equipment sizes, guest appearances and medical clearances.



“The CFLPA Mobile app has exceeded my expectations.” says Susan Gordon, VP Sales & Marketing for the CFL Players Association. “It has had an immediate impact in improved efficiencies by integrating DocuSign signatures inside the mobile app, thereby reducing administrative work and giving players access to critical documents while traveling. We plan to further expand the number and type of forms for even more productivity benefits.”



McBride adds, “It really accelerated the process. With our apps, there’s no need for faxes or scanning that might require info to be retyped and result in mistakes.”



Weever Apps can develop mobile forms easily with its innovative mobile app software platform, which can integrate form data and DocuSign secure e-signatures from any mobile device. It can also incorporate a cloud database to securely store all the data that’s collected and provide it to admin users through a user-friendly account manager. Weever Apps’ patented technology is compatible with all touch phones and tablets including Apple, BlackBerry 10, Windows 8 and Android.



“We give our clients the ability to reduce paper but we also enable them to collect, manage and share data in real time on any device, wherever they happen to be.” says McBride.



Many business functions become a snap with the help of Weever Apps’ mobile forms. For example, some firms are heavily dependent on collections to achieve a stable cash flow. Without a dependence on paper, collections can now be done in a matter of hours – rather than weeks. Sales becomes a much easier process. When they’re out on the road, salespeople can easily access actionable data, such as price lists, while managers can track their location using GPS functionality.



Affordability is another big selling point. Weever Apps provides professional services app development as well as a monthly subscription service, which allows clients to build their own mobile forms without any programming experience and can be deployed the same day and at a minimal monthly subscription cost.



McBride concludes, “Our clients are starting to realize the power of mobile forms. It’s helping them be more productive and efficient. They’re seeing immediate results.”



For more information visit WeeverApps.com/MobileForms. To contact directly email Hello@weeverapps.com or call 1-800-299-0623.



About Weever Apps

Weever Apps is an innovative smartphone applications company headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Since it was first established in 2011, Weever Apps has developed apps for many large and medium-sized firms such as London Life, the City of Hamilton, Foresters Insurance, McMaster University and Allergan Canada. To date, clients in over 65 countries around the world use the Weever Apps platform to create their own apps.



Contact

Andy Pritchard

Marketing Manager

andy@weeverapps.com

906.630.7939 or 1(800) 299-0623