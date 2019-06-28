Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2019 --WeGuard® is the flagship product from Wenable Inc., and is one of the most highly rated MDM / EMM products out there in the market. Wenable Inc. announce the approval from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for "WEGUARD".



WeGuard® platform provides security and enterprise mobility applications out of the box to help secure mobile devices along with increasing efficiencies in mobile operations. Both Apple iOS and Google Android operating systems are support under one unified console.



"Now that we have a registered trademark from USPTO on our brand WeGuard, this further strengthens our brand commitment towards Security and Enterprise Mobility" said Sunil Sankaramanchi, CEO, Wenable Inc.



WeGuard is proud to be an enterprise partner with the following industry leaders:



Google: https://androidenterprisepartners.withgoogle.com/provider/#!/5697423099822080

Samsung: https://seap.samsung.com/partner/1967712b-3c97-11e8-8868-0653284b4ad4

LG: http://www.lg.com/us/business/enterprise-mobility/partnerships



About Wenable:

Wenable Inc. offers MDM / EMM as a complete SaaS application suite, catering to global clientele. For more information about Wenable, please visit us at https://www.wenable.com.